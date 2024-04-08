gypsy-rose-blanchard-files-for-divorce-from-husband-ryan-anderson

Ready to make things official, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has filed for divorce from Ryan Anderson less than two weeks after announcing their separation.

The couple, who met through a pen pal program in 2020, exchanged vows in July 2022 while Blanchard was serving time in prison for the murder of her mother, Claudine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. She was released at the end of 2023 after serving eight of her ten-year sentence.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Gypsy Rose Blanchard filed the paperwork on Monday, April 8. Sources previously stated that Blanchard claimed her husband became extremely argumentative not long after she was released from prison.

Among the topics they fought over was Anderson becoming jealous of Blanchard spending time with her father. Blanchard’s estranged husband would also make her feel guilty about not spending time with him.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life,” Gypsy Rose shared. “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents down the bayou.”

Not long after announcing the separation on her private Facebook account, Blanchard was seen in New Orleans with her ex-fiance Ken Urker. However, the former couple has repeatedly stated they are just for friends.

Blanchard’s marriage woes are being documented in the upcoming Lifetime series Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup. The network shared with TMZ that it has been following Blanchard’s life since she made parole. The series will premiere later this summer.

Ryan Anderson Admits to Not Doing Well Amid Split From Gypsy Rose Blanchard

While speaking to the Daily Mail last week, Ryan Anderson admitted he was doing with separating from Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

“For me, it just came out of the blue,” Anderson explained. He also pointed out that he was shocked that Blanchard was now hanging out with Urker.

“I had no idea she still had such strong feelings for him,” Anderson said. Blanchard’s estranged husband then revealed he hadn’t spoken to her. He doesn’t know what the situation is between her and Urker.

“I just don’t know what’s going on,” he repeated. “I’m at a loss. I’m not really doing well at all.”

In a TikTok post over the weekend, Anderson said details about the split will be revealed on the upcoming Lifetime series. “We were filming a lot,” he said. “So stay tuned for that.”

He also thanked those who have been supporting him since the separation was announced. “I will post more stuff eventually. Just hanging in [and] I wanted to say thanks to everybody. God bless.”