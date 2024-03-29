Gypsy Rose Blanchard Separates From Husband Ryan Anderson 3 Months After Prison Release

Gypsy Rose Blanchard became an internet sensation when she was released from jail late last year. Many supporters adored the love she shared with her husband, Ryan Anderson, after her prison release. However, the couple is now separating just three months later.

After serving over eight years of her ten-year sentence for plotting the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, Gypsy Rose was released from Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri.

While she was still in prison, Gypsy Rose met and married her husband, Ryan, in 2022. She planned to have a re-do wedding once released. However, in a statement on her private Facebook page, Gypsy Rose shared news about their separation:

“People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou.”

“I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

Gypsy Rose Separates From Husband After Deleting All Public Social Media

Gypsy Rose served eight years in prison for the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee. She and her then-boyfriend, Nick Godejohn, plotted the murder, with Nick ultimately being the one to kill her.

Gypsy Rose showed remorse for her part in the murder. However, she felt it was the only way to escape her mother’s manipulation.

Ryan was known to be extremely supportive of Gypsy Rose throughout her sentence and certainly after. All the exposure and attention she received following her release caused her to ultimately delete her social media accounts “at the advisement of her parole officer, so she won’t get in trouble and go back to jail.”

Now, Gypsy Rose plans to figure out who she is on her own.

On X (previously Twitter), many individuals shared their reactions to this news. One person tweeted, “What a shocker! 🙄 It’s almost like a relationship that starts in prison might not be the most stable foundation for a healthy, long-lasting marriage.”

Another simply said, “I hope she finds peace.”