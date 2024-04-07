Ryan Anderson Hints at ‘What Really Happened’ With Gypsy Rose Blanchard Split in New Video

Although Gypsy Rose Blanchard didn’t reveal what led to her separation from Ryan Anderson, her estranged husband hinted at the reason behind the split.

Anderson posted a video on TikTok sharing his appreciation for those who checked up on him after the news broke about the separation.

“I just want to thank everybody for the support,” he stated in the video. “it’s been great. I’m just living my life guys.”

Ryan Anderson also stated that everyone will see what really happened between him and Gypsy Rose Blanchard on Lifetime. “We were filming a lot,” he pointed out. “So stay tuned for that.”

He reiterated his appreciation for those supporting him and added, “I will post more stuff eventually. Just hanging in [and] I wanted to say thanks to everybody. God bless.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard announced her split from Anderson on March 28. “People have been asking what is going on in my life,” Blanchard stated. She had closed her public social media accounts weeks before making the announcement on her private account.

“Unfortunately, my husband and I are going through a separation,” she revealed. “And I moved in with my parents’ home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now, I need time to let myself find … who I am.”

The former couple first met in 2020 after Anderson wrote Blanchard a series of letters. They were married in July 2022. Blanchard served eight out of her ten-year sentence for the murder of her mother, Claudine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. She was released from prison in Dec. 2023.

Ryan Anderson Admitted He’s Not Doing Well Post Split From Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Just hours before making the TikTok post, Ryan Anderson broke his silence about his split from Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

“I’m not doing well with it,” he admitted to the Daily Mail about the separation. For me, it just came out of the blue.”

Speaking out about his soon-to-be ex-wife hanging out and getting matching tattoos with her ex-fiance Ken Urker, Anderson stated he was shocked.

“I had no idea she still had such strong feelings for him,” Anderson continued. He said he hasn’t spoken to Gypsy Rose Blanchard about her trip to New Orleans with Urker. “I just don’t know what’s going on. I’m at a loss. I’m not really doing well at all.”

Blanchard and Urker previously revealed that they are just friends and there’s nothing romantic going on between them.