Gypsy Rose Blanchard Split With Husband Ryan Over Fights, Jealousy of Family

Days after Gypsy Rose Blanchard announced her separation from husband Ryan Anderson, details about the couple’s split have surfaced.

Sources close to the situation told TMZ the former couple had been constantly arguing since Blanchard was released from prison in late 2023.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard allegedly told friends and family that Anderson had become so argumentative with her, she felt she couldn’t do anything right.

The insiders further pointed out the couple had been fighting over Anderson’s supposed jealousy over Blanchard spending time with her father. Blanchard also told loved ones that Anderson would make her feel guilty about not spending all of her time with him.

It was then revealed that Gypsy Rose’s family and friends became suspicious of Anderson when he constantly guilt-tripped her.

Late last week, Gypsy Rose Blanchard announced she and Ryan Anderson have decided to officially separate. The split came just three months after she was released from prison after serving more than eight years for being involved in her mother’s 2015 murder.

In July 2022, Blanchard and Anderson got married in a prison ceremony. The former couple first met when Anderson started writing Blanchard letters.

However, it appears things have changed. Blanchard announced the split in a Facebook post. “People have been asking what is going on in my life,” Gypsy Rose said. “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents down the bayou.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard said she has support from her family and friends who are helping to guide her through the situation. “I am learning to listen to my heart,” she continued. “Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Starts Spending Time With Ex-Fiance Ken Urker After Separation Announcement

Not long after announcing her split from Ryan Anderson, Gypsy Rose Blanchard was seen with her ex-fiance Ken Urker.

Much like Anderson, Blanchard had met Urker during the prison pen pal program. Although they got engaged in 2019, Blanchard and Urker split the following year.

However, Gypsy Rose Blanchard seems to have struck up a friendship with Urker outside of prison, as the duo were seen together in New Orleans earlier this week. They were even photographed getting matching tattoos.

Although the NOLA visit sparked rumors about Blanchard and Urker rekindling their relationship, Urker’s mother, Raina Williams, said otherwise.

“They are not back together,” Williams confirmed to PEOPLE. “They’re very cool. Ken is just being a supportive friend to her and that’s it.”

Williams also said that Gypsy Rose Blanchard is a sweet girl. “I think she’s made her mistakes and she’s trying to learn from them like anyone else,” Williams added. “And I care a lot for Gypsy and I want to see good things happen to her.”