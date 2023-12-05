‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner Comes Clean About His Dating Life: There Were ‘A Number Of Women’

Gerry Turner faces intense scrutiny following revelations of his past actions after the passing of his late wife, Toni, in 2017.

During a conversation with Katie Couric, just a day after proposing to Theresa Nist from New Jersey, Turner admitted to misleading information regarding his dating life post his wife’s demise.

Reflecting on his past, Turner, 72, mentioned, “I did date several women, but it’s subjective to define when a relationship truly begins.” He made this statement while engaging in a Zoom call with Nist, 70.

In a turn of events before the The Golden Bachelor finale on Nov. 30, a woman named Carolyn disclosed to the Hollywood Reporter that Turner had engaged in a flirtatious relationship with her for three months after his wife’s passing. He allegedly even suggested her moving in with him in 2018.

However, their relationship faltered in 2019 when Turner reportedly ended things abruptly, citing Carolyn’s weight gain before his high school reunion as a reason.

Carolyn stated, “He told me, ‘I’m not taking you to the reunion looking like that.'”

Gerry’s Not So Golden Past

The situation escalated when Turner allegedly instructed Carolyn to vacate his residence by early 2020. During the process of moving out, Carolyn suffered an accidental injury falling down the stairs, necessitating a visit to the emergency room.

Carolyn claimed Turner accused her of intentionally causing harm and insisted she reside in a hotel. According to her account, Turner expressed regret, saying, “I really wish this would’ve worked out. Call me when you get to your hotel, so I know you made it safe.”

Turner refuted these allegations, indicating a lack of concern for such issues. “I haven’t dwelled much on these claims,” he told the New York Times, focusing more on the positive aspects of his current life. “I’m deeply involved with Theresa now. She’s my true love, and that’s where my focus lies.”

In subsequent interviews, Turner reiterated this sentiment, emphasizing the positivity in his life with Theresa. “I’m moving forward and concentrating on the love I share with Theresa,” he stated in discussions with the Los Angeles Times.

However, his split with Leslie Fhima, 64, during the show’s final episodes was tumultuous. When Turner expressed his love for Nist, Fhima confronted him, accusing him of dishonesty.

“You led me on a path, made me believe this was it,” Fhima expressed her disappointment. “You spent the night talking about love, and then, within a mere 12 hours, you changed your mind.”

Despite their strained past, the former couple displayed civility and even shared a hug during the “After the Final Rose” segment.

Presently, Turner is slated to marry Nist in a televised ceremony on January 4, 2024.