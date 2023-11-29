Gerry Turner’s Ex Reveals ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Contestant’s Not So Golden Past

Maybe he isn’t so charming after all…

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor has been all the buzz as fans anticipate it’s season finale this Thursday. However, an ex of Gerry Turner, the 74-year-old star of the show, just revealed that the old-timer isn’t as golden as he seems.

PHOTO: ABC/BRIAN BOWEN SMITH

According to the Hollywood Reporter, a woman referred to as “Carolyn,” stepped forward to put Turner on blast after he allegedly refused to take her to their high school reunion because she had gained weight.

The woman did not use her real name for privacy purposes, but the article explains that she recalled their romance being chaotic in nature. Carolyn said she was “shocked” Turner was looking for love on a national television show.

The two shared three years together a month after Turner’s wife passed away. Carolyn was 14 years younger than Turner at the time and moved in with him after 10 months of dating.

Soon after, The Golden Bachelor star completely changed. Carolyn shared that she had to pay $850 a month to cover her expenses and that Turner always made them split the cost of their meals. The Hollywood Reporter states that “at restaurants,” Carolyn paid her half in advance so that when the check came, Turner got to pay the whole tab, “like a big man.”

Things only got worse, and by October 2019, Carolyn say the ugliest side of Turner after she was getting ready to join him for his high school reunion.

Instead, Turner said, “I’m not taking you to the reunion looking like that.” Carolyn said she put on 10 pounds at the time due to stress. After Turner emotionally abused her for it, she knew it was time to walk away.

It’s no shocker that he started dating – he was single and a widower, not doing anything sneaky. But it’s a bit off that he was talking about being lonely on TV while actively pursuing romantic interests.

On the show, Turner claimed he hadn’t been kissed since his wife died in 2017. Carolyn says otherwise.

She also revealed that most if not all of the lines he used to impress the women on the show were the same ones he used on her.

ABC

So as fans get ready to tune in for the season one finale of The Golden Bachelor, Carolyn’s story seems to reveal a rather cruel side of the bachelor that has charmed everyone since day one.

Do you think the woman’s claims are true?