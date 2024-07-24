Tori Spelling Details Her ‘Last Conversation’ With Shannen Doherty Before Her Death

Less than two weeks after her friend and Beverly Hills 90210 co-star Shannen Doherty passed away at the age of 53, Tori Spelling reflects on the last conversation the ladies had.

During the latest episode of the 90210MG podcast, Spelling spoke to Doherty and the two’s final chat.

“I’ve had a lot of death in my life, and I don’t believe in regrets,” Tori Spelling said about Shannen Doherty. “But I have a lot of regrets that I didn’t have that time to have a second chance to get past stuff from the past and look at all the good things and really talk it out and have that last conversation.”

“I feel like she and I had that,” Spelling noted. “I’m super grateful for that.”

Tori Spelling’s co-host and 90210 castmate Jennie Garther stated that she and Shannen Doherty didn’t have a “heartfelt conversation” before her death on July 13. “I wished that I had had that opportunity,” Garth said. She also clarified she was “very glad” that Spelling had that chance.

Spelling went on to share that Doherty had a very positive attitude, despite her extensive fight with cancer. The attitude led her loved ones to believe she was the one who would beat the disease.

“She fought so hard and was such a warrior,” Tori Spelling said about Shannen Doherty. “And she has shown her entire life and career … that she can get past anything. So although we know the answer is so evil and takes everyone that we love … she was so hopeful.”

Tori Spelling Reflected on Her Friendship With Shannen Doherty in Heartfelt Social Media Tribute

The podcast discussion comes days after Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth took to social media to pay tribute to Shannen Doherty.

In her tribute, Spelling stated, “I was 15 when Shan and I met. I was the boss’s daughter with no voice and she was the star with a big voice. She took me under her wing. She gave me the belief I had a voice and was worthy. We became fast best friends.”

Spelling also stated that the ladies were each other’s wing women, true confidantes, support systems who helped navigate through bad relationships, roommates of sorts at times, travel buddies, and so much more.

“She always stuck up for me. Always had my back,” Tori Spelling continued. “Always believed in me when I didn’t or couldn’t believe in myself. We were young. We let a lot of outside and inside influences influence our friendship.”

“In a world where we often don’t get to make up with the childhood friendships that formed so much of the adult you become, we got that chance.”

For her tribute, Jennie Garth stated she was still processing her grief. “[She was] one of the strongest people I have ever known,” Garth said about Doherty. “I will miss her and will always honor her deeply in my heart and in my memories.”