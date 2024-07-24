Brittany Mahomes Opens Up About Her ‘Hardest’ Pregnancy Yet With 3rd Baby

Less than two weeks after announcing she and Patrick Mahomes are expecting their third child, Brittany opens up about the struggles she has faced so far during this pregnancy.

In a recent post on her Instagram Stories, Brittany speaks out about the pregnancy woes by showing off its impact on her skin, which is experiencing acne. “good morning, just me and my skin that’s losing its mind,” she wrote. “This pregnancy has been the hardest on me… sickness, exhaustion, and now skin!”

Thankfully, Brittany Mahomes shared she’s taking measures to calm her skin down. “Got an amazing facial this morning in hope to help,” she explained.

The skin post comes just days after she and Patrick revealed they were expecting another… GIRL! the Mahomes’ eldest child Sterling helped with the announcement by playing a game of tic-tac-toe. She ended up with three pink Xs in a row. This means the family is breaking their tiebreaker with a girl.

As Brittany continues through her pregnancy, her husband and Kansas City Chief’s quarterback, Patrick, stated he was done having kids.

“I’m done, I’ll say that. I said three [children] and I’m done,” Patrick stated. “No, it’s awesome. I always wanted to have kids young. ‘I got to grow up in the locker room I think I’ve talked about it before, and it made such an impact in my life. And so, I wanted to have kids young, and we’re having a third kid now to join our family..”

Brittany Mahomes Recently Shared Details About Her Postpartum Hair Loss Before Her Latest Pregnancy

Brittany Mahomes recently got real about the postpartum hair loss she experienced during her pregnancy with her 19-month-old son, Patrick “Bronze” Mahomes.

“With every kid the hair gets shorter,” Brittany wrote in a July 18 Instagram Story, per E! News. She also shared a selfie showing off her blonde locks. “Oops.”

Brittany Mahomes then revealed she started taking Nutrafol Postpartum Hair Growth supplements after the birth of her and Patrick’s son.

“I’m not taking anything right now because I am pregnant,” Brittany explained. “So, I do plan to go back to the post-partum [supplements] once I give birth.”

Brittany Mahomes then pointed out that she understands that the supplements don’t work for everyone. “I’m obviously just sharing my experience,” she noted.

She added, “If any other moms out there are dealing with the same stuff, I like to hear recommendations of stuff that has worked and stuff that hasn’t worked.”