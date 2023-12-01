Fans React To Leslie Fhima’s Heartbreaking Loss On ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Finale

Though the heartache and news is still very fresh, fans on social media have already taken to the internet to voice their concern and support for the 64-year-old woman.

It’s no surprise that romance, especially on reality TV is as thorny as a rose. Though there have been predictions as to who Gerry Turner would pick, the news was still just as heartbreaking as viewers saw the tears running down Fhima’s face after Turner told the truth. Some fans were shocked by the authenticity of Fhima’s reaction, even likening it to that of actresses. It is more than apparent that the woman’s heartbreak was as valid and true as her tears.

Check out folks’ reactions below:

Leslie has had probably the realest reaction of any runner up in Bachelor history. I don’t blame her. #TheGoldenBachelor #Goldenbachelor pic.twitter.com/wmjFAKiexo — bachbitch (@bachbitch1) December 1, 2023

Fans were especially receptive to Fhima’s now famous retort of “I can think whatever the f**** I want,” to Turner after hearing the news.

“I can think whatever the fuck I want” Queen shit from Leslie #TheGoldenBachelor pic.twitter.com/ugGmDwZ8E4 — Camp Reality Pod (@camprealitypod) December 1, 2023

Other fans were more invested in the eye-rolling and disappointed reactions from the other ladies on the show.

But if one thing is true, Fhima certainly let her emotions be felt and the internet is here for it.

Leslie is NOT letting Gerry have an easy out here and I love that!!!!#TheGoldenBachelor #goldenbachelor pic.twitter.com/2eGKNVqmcR — Bach Rants (@bach_rants) December 1, 2023

No matter the results and reactions, this latest installment of The Bachelor franchise has been a rollercoaster of emotions viewers will remember for years.