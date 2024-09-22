Diddy Says He Uses ‘Locks on the Doors’ to Keep Women at Parties in Disturbing Resurfaced Clip

While Sean “Diddy” Combs is currently awaiting trial behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, a 2002 interview of him stating he uses “locks on the doors” to keep women at parties has resurfaced.

During his 2002 appearance on Late Night With Conan O’Brien, Combs revealed what were the key ingredients to a “killer” party at his residence. “Women, beautiful women, of course,” the rap mogul explained. “Beautiful men for the ladies, of course.”

After the talk show host recommended not having men at the parties, Combs declared, “There’s enough ladies to go around. You have to give the ladies what they need too. You have to take care of your women.”

He also noted, “You can’t force the situation.”

As he continued to discuss other “ingredients” for his parties, Diddy said “alcohols” and water are also needed. “ A lot of ladies drink water at parties,” he said. “So if you don’t have what they need, they’re going to leave. Got to keep them there, you need locks on the doors.”

He added, “It’s a little kinky.”

O’Brien went on to suggest to Combs that he should keep the party room hotter and keep the AC turned off so that the guests get “comfortable and loose.”

Diddy has been charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Sources Say Diddy is Complaining About Not Being Able to Talk to His Children While in Jail

Meanwhile, insiders close to Diddy revealed to TMZ that he has been complaining about not being able to talk to his seven children while he’s in jail.

The insider also stated that Combs’ loved ones are trying to process the situation while he remains behind bars.

Diddy’s seven children are Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie, and Love.

The media outlet noted that Quincy, Justin, Christian, and Chance are legal adults. D’Lila and Jessie are currently staying with a friend of their late mother Kim Porter in Los Angeles.

Christian was present during Diddy’s arraignment last week. He also received a copy of the indictment, which he was seen reading while seated in the courtroom.

Along with complaining about not speaking to his children, Diddy has reportedly been placed on suicide watch. He was denied bail twice following his arrest on Sept. 16. The rap mogul and his attorney previously asked for a $50 million bail to be set. However, because the rapper is a “flee risk,” a NYC judge rejected the offer.