sydney-sweeney-shuts-down-trolls-with-jaw-dropping-workout-video

Sydney Sweeney isn’t going to put up with online haters—and she’s proving she has the muscle to shut them down.

On Friday, the 27-year-old actress and certified blonde bombshell fired back at body-shamers, serving online trolls a dose of reality. It all began when the Immaculate star turned heads recently as she showcased her stunning curves by the pool at her 13-million-dollar Florida estate.

Despite having the sort of nubile beach body most women would kill for, some onlookers felt the candid shots weren’t flattering.

Sweeney took notice of the online criticism and responded by sharing a video montage on Instagram that highlighted several harsh comments about her appearance.

Some of the snide remarks Sweeney shared included, “She is painfully average looking” and “Staggeringly average face and body.”

However, the star, who is set to portray boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming biopic, pushed back with a training montage that would put Rocky to shame.

The footage featured the actress flipping tires, lifting heavy weights, working the heavy bag, and training in a boxing ring.

The clip also shows Sweeney flexing, flaunting sculpted muscles, and an athletic, healthy physique.

At one moment, the video shifts to a sign bearing the message: “Just Don’t Quit.”

Fans Rally Behind Sydney Sweeney Clapping Back at Her Online Haters

Of course, Sweeney’s over 23 million Instagram followers were quick to lavish praise on the Madam Web star in the comments.

One fan insisted, “Girl you look AMAZING. They all sound jealous.”

“Very sad, very bitter human beings,” a second fan agreed. “Miserable, lost, deeply insecure people,” a third fan added.

“You’re such a badass,” her Anyone But You costar Glen Powell also wrote in the comments.

Sweeney’s transformation into professional boxer Christy Martin for her latest role is striking. In a recent Instagram post, she shared a striking moment, posing in costume beside the real Christy Martin, both confidently raising their fists.

“We have wrapped filming Christy Martin’s story and it has been one of the most emotional, transformative experiences of my life. Christy’s journey is so deeply inspiring, and having her by my side during this process was nothing short of surreal,” Sweeney wrote alongside the snapshot.

Meanwhile, the upcoming biopic has yet to set a release date.