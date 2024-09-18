Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Son Seen in Courtroom Following Indictment Against Father



Moments after Sean “Diddy” Combs arrived at Manhattan’s federal court on Tuesday, the rap mogul’s eldest son, Christian “King” Combs, was spotted making his way into the arraignment room.

According to PEOPLE, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ eldest son, who was with a group of seven men, was handed a copy of the indictment not long after he was seated in the courtroom. The 14-page document revealed that Diddy was charged with three counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The indictment further detailed Sean “Diddy” Combs’ crimes. This included how he allegedly coerced women into “highly orchestrated performances,” known in his inner circle as “Freak Offs.” Prosecutors further claim that Diddy had “arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded” the events.

“Combs distributed a variety of controlled substances to victims, in part to keep the victims obedient and compliant,” the document reads. Following the performances, Diddy and the victims would allegedly receive “IV fluids” to recover from the “physical exertion and drug use.”

During the “Freak Offs,” Diddy would allegedly “hit, kicked, threw objects at, and dragged victims, at times, by their hair.” Prosecutors stated the injuries would take days or weeks to heal.

While in the courtroom, Christian was seen reading over the indictment. The men accompanied him were also handed a copy of the document. They were reading it in the courtroom as well.

Along with details about the “Freak Offs,” prosecutors revealed that the federal authorities discovered 1,000 bottles of lubricant, numerous narcotics, and three weapons in Diddy’s Miami and Los Angeles properties during the March 2024 raids. The feds began their investigation into Diddy after the rapper was accused of rape and human trafficking.

Diddy pleaded not guilty and was denied bail, despite offering $50 million.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Attorney Tells Judge During Arraignment Hearing the Rapper Is Seeking ‘Treatment and Therapy’

During the arraignment, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ attorney Marc Agnifilo, revealed the rapper is now seeking mental help.

He told the court that Diddy is going through “treatment and therapy” for “things that most respectfully he needs treatment and therapy for and he’s getting that.”

Agnifilo did not reveal what Diddy was in treatment for. He pointed out that this is due to confidentiality.

“Mr. Combs is not a perfect person,” Agnifilo stated. “There’s been drug use, there’s been toxic relationships – which I think were mutual in their toxicity as these things often are.”

Agnifilo then said that getting help “at the ripe age of 54” should be applauded.

He then noted that Combs is disgraced singer R. Kelly, sex cult leader Keith Raniere, and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Therefore his client should not be mentioned in the same sentence as those notorious sex criminals.

“This is different,” he told the court. “These were consenting adults.”

He then added that Diddy is not guilty of sex trafficking, just cheating. “This is evidence, not of sex trafficking, but of being caught being unfaithful. He was in a 10-year loving relationship through dark periods.”

