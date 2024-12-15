fashion-icon-isak-andic-dies-at-71-in-tragic-accident

Isak Andic, the visionary founder of the fashion powerhouse Mango, has passed away at the age of 71 following “an accident.”

Isak Andic died on Saturday, December 14, according to a statement released earlier that day by Mango CEO Toni Ruiz. The announcement did not disclose the cause of his death.

“It is with deep regret that we announce the unexpected death of Isak Andic, our non-executive chairman and founder of Mango, in an accident that occurred this Saturday,” Ruiz wrote.

“Isak has been an example for all of us. He dedicated his life to Mango, leaving an indelible mark thanks to his strategic vision, his inspiring leadership, and his unwavering commitment to values that he himself imbued in our company,” Ruiz added. “His legacy reflects the achievements of a business project marked by success, and also by his human quality, his proximity, and the care and affection that he always had and at all times conveyed to the entire organization.”

Regional police in Catalonia confirmed to CNN on Saturday that a 71-year-old man fell over 320 feet into a ravine near Barcelona at the Collbató Caves of Salnitre. A source identified the victim as Andic, while authorities reported they had recovered the body.

According to Spanish media, including El País, the BBC reports that Andic tragically fell to his death while hiking in the mountain range. He was accompanied by his son and other family members at the time of the incident. Local authorities were reportedly alerted to the scene around 1 p.m.

Isak Andic Built a Fashion Empire Valued in the Billions

Andic, whose net worth was reportedly $4.5 billion at the time of his passing, launched his first store in Barcelona in 1984. Since then, Mango has grown into a global fashion powerhouse, with 2,100 stores spanning 110 countries, according to reports.

The fashion brand announced it has 40 U.S. stores and plans to open 20 more in 2025.

Andic’s passing “leaves a huge void, but all of us are, in some way, his legacy and the testimony of his achievements,” Ruiz added in his statement.

“It is up to us, and this is the best tribute we can make to Isak and which we will fulfill, to ensure that Mango continues to be the project that Isak aspired to and of which he would feel proud,” Ruiz wrote on behalf of Mango. “In these extremely difficult times, we share the pain of the family as if it were our own.”