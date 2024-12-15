Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner All Spotted Together in New Photos

Ben Affleck joined his exes, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner, on Friday to support their children during a school play performance.

Photos obtained by TMZ reveal that Affleck, Lopez, and Garner came together in Los Angeles to support their children. Garner and Affleck’s 15-year-old daughter Seraphina, along with Lopez’s 16-year-old child Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, participated in a school play that brought the blended family out for the occasion.

Affleck, 52, arrived at the school event in a sharp dark suit. He opted for a relaxed look by skipping the tie. He seemed in high spirits at Fin and Emme’s play, spotted smiling warmly as he engaged in conversation with fellow audience members.

Meanwhile, Garner, 52, embraced winter in style. She was spotted draped in a cozy moss-green split sweater elegantly layered over a crisp white t-shirt.

Of course, Lopez, 55, opted for a flashier look.

She exuded elegance at the evening event, wearing a flowing white coat with a luxurious faux fur trim. She paired it with a blood-red blouse and high-waisted jeans, letting her caramel hair fall naturally for the occasion.

Lopez was also spotted carrying a bouquet of flowers, presumably for Emme.

It’s Uncertain if Lopez, Garner, and Affleck All Interacted During the Event

TMZ reported that it remains unclear whether Garner, Lopez, and Affleck interacted during the event. However, eyewitnesses told the outlet that the father of three was seen chatting with Emme before leaving the venue.

According to a source cited by The Daily Mail, the pop star “looked on adoringly” as her estranged husband engaged in conversation with her teenager.

Of course, Affleck and Lopez are famously in the process of divorcing. On August 20, the singer officially filed to dissolve her marriage to her Jersey Girl co-star after two years together.

Affleck has been dedicating most of his time lately to Garner and their three children: 18-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Samuel, and Seraphina.

However, fans hoping for a Garner and Affleck marriage reunion may have to pump the brakes. Garner is currently in a relationship with John Miller, the CEO of CaliBurger. The pair was first romantically linked in October 2018.