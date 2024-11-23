Chiefs President Breaks Silence on Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Fake Relationship Rumors

Chiefs president Mark Donovan vouched for this century’s most beloved star-crossed lovers, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

It all went down when Donovan was asked whether Kelce dating the billionaire pop queen had added any revenue to the team.

During a Wednesday appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box, Donovan affirmed that the couple’s relationship is entirely authentic.

“I’d love to say that it was a marketing strategy, but it is an authentic relationship,” Donovan claimed. “And we’re happy to have it, and it’s been nothing but good for us.”

Mark Donovan talked about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship on CNBC’s Squawk Box. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

This followed the host’s inquiry about whether Donovan could have anticipated the NFL’s growth since the Chiefs’ tight end and the popstar started dating last year.

Apparently, the word of the day was “authentic.”

“I think the best thing I can say about the whole relationship and the impact it’s had on us is Taylor Swift is an authentic member of the Kansas City Chiefs kingdom,” Donovan explained. “She’s an authentic fan. That matters to our fans and our fan base and to matters to us, and we try to respect that.”

Of course, since ol’ Travis started dating Taylor, the world has truly been his oyster. The football player firmly placed one foot in Hollywood in 2024.

Kelce scored a 100 million dollar podcasting deal, a part on a major TV show for FX. He even has a cameo in the upcoming Happy Gilmore 2.

To top it off, he’s also a game show host for Amazon’s Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

Kelce and Swift publicly announced their relationship back in October of 2023. (Images via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia and X / @tayviswarrior)

In September, representatives for Kelce at Full Scope PR firmly denied the authenticity of an unverified document bearing the company’s letterhead, which implied that Travis and Taylor’s relationship was fabricated.

Full Scope insisted the document was “entirely false and fabricated and [was] not created, issued or authorized by this agency,” according to TMZ. “We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents.”

In October 2023, Kelce and Swift publicly announced their relationship. Yes, it has only been just over a year despite feeling like decades.