actor-adrian-grenier-and-wife-share-exciting-family-news

Entourage alum Adrian Grenier and his wife, Jordan Roemmele, just leveled up their squad with a new bundle of joy—now officially a family of four.

The couple recently took to Instagram to share the joyous news of their second son’s arrival. Born at home on March 22, they introduced him to the world as Evren Saint-Eros.

“His birth was in the sanctuary of our home,” the captioned captioned the candid family snap. “It was intimate with just mom and dad, as his brother slept soundly in the next room.”

They continued, “Already he has shown to be a gentle teacher and a powerful peacemaker. We are so excited for this new chapter as a family of four, and to share the news now with you!”

The couple are also proud parents to an older son, Seiko Aurelius.

In a recent interview with People, the 48-year-old described the home birth experience as “very special.”

“My wife was absolutely incredible,” he told the outlet. “She had such composure and strength.”

Adrian Grenier Describes Life on His Farm with a ‘Toddler and a Newborn’

Grenier also opened up about how Seiko is adapting to his new role as a big brother.

“He has so many kisses for his younger brother,” he gushed to People. “He’s a little bit rough because he’s like excited. But he just wants to cuddle him and get him kisses, and he’s going to be an amazing older brother.”

The actor also explained that he and Roemmele are purposefully fostering a calm and nurturing environment to help Evren smoothly transition to life outside the womb.

“And that’s including the things that humans have in their energies,” he told People. “People come in, they may mean well, they may be sweet, and they may say all the right things and, ‘Oh how cute,’ but on a psychic level, they’re bringing in their stuff. So we want to protect Evren.”

“It also gives my wife and I some time to adjust and sort of figure out whatever is coming up for us, especially now that we have a toddler and a newborn — to adjust to that schedule.”

Grenier and Roemmele, married since 2022, have called a Texas farm their full-time home since 2020.