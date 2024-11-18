McDonald’s Unveils New Taylor Swift Inspired ‘Bestie Bundle’ Meal

Fast food meets barely music as McDonald’s unveils a value meal designed to get Taylor Swift fans under those golden arches.

The “Bestie Bundle” costs $13 (OMG, that’s Tay’s favorite number!) CAD plus tax and includes two Junior Chicken sandwiches, two small fries, and two small fountain drinks. It’s sure to make a pair of Swifties feel so high school.

The value meal also includes two limited edition friendship bracelets featuring five phrases like “Live Laugh Big Mac” and “Share fries l8r?” ADORBS!

Of course, friendship bracelets have become something of a signature of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. The bracelets, inspired by Taylor’s song “You’re on Your Own, Kid,” often feature song titles, lyrics, acronyms, or other Swift-related phrases.

No doubt these McDonald’s friendship bracelets will be prized Taylor tokens and traded at Swift concerts in the near future.

“We brought our guests the Bestie Bundle because we know that our favorite McDonald’s orders bring friends together,” Alyssa Buetikofer, the chief marketing officer of McDonald’s Canada, explained. “With the Bestie Bundle, we invite best friends everywhere to share a meal with a little something extra to remember it by.”

The release coincides with Swift’s performances in Toronto over two weekends and in Vancouver next month as part of her blockbuster Eras Tour.

American Taylor Swift Fans Have Bad Blood Over McDonald’s ‘Bestie Bundle’

However… there’s a catch for red-blooded American Swift fans. The “Bestie Bundle” is only available in Canada…

Of course, Taylor Swift fans took this news in a totally mature and well-adjusted way.

“Is this only in Canada?? America is on fire right now. I need a little bestie bundle of joy,” one Swiftie wrote on McDonald’s announcement of the meal on TikTok. “Canada how does it feel to be loved,” another Swiftie wondered. “WHY ONLY CANADA,’ another exclaimed.

We here at Suggest would like to offer our sincere sympathies to stateside Swifites. However, we urge you to shake off that bad blood as you watch Canuck Swift fans McLovin it.

Reportedly, Tay’s favorite fast food meal is a classic cheeseburger, fries, and a chocolate shake. Why not hit up your and your bestie’s favorite hamburger joint, order Tay’s signature fast food order, and exchange your own fast food/Taylor-inspired bracelets there?

Here’s a bracelet phrase to get you started: “Eat. Pray. Travis”