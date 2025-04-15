Movie and TV Star Nicky Katt’s Tragic Cause of Death Revealed in Report

Nicky Katt’s cause of death has been announced.

The memorable character actor, known for his roles in Dazed and Confused, Boiler Room, and Behind the Candelabra, died by suicide at his home in the Los Angeles area, per TMZ. His death was confirmed by the outlet on April 14.

“Nicky Katt has been identified and a manner of death has been established,” an L.A. Police Department spokesperson said per People. “He died by suicide, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.”

News of Katt’s passing was first reported on Saturday, April 12. He was 54 years old.

Per TMZ, Katt was found deceased in his Los Angeles apartment on April 8, after his landlord discovered him hanging.

According to the outlet, the landlord visited Katt’s apartment about a week prior, reminding him that his rent was overdue and needed to be paid. Five days later, the landlord returned to find the apartment door open and Katt tragically hanging in his bedroom. TMZ’s sources reported that Katt did not leave a suicide note and had been deceased for over a day before being discovered.

Nicky Katt Began as a Child Actor Before Breakout Roles in the 90s

Katt, born May 11, 1970, in South Dakota, started as a child actor. He appeared in TV shows like CHiPs, Herbie, the Love Bug, Voyagers!, and Quincy, M.E.

In 1993, he played Clint Bruno in Dazed and Confused, a coming-of-age film about teens in 1976 in Austin, Texas celebrating their last day of high school. The movie also featured early roles for Ben Affleck, Matthew McConaughey, and Parker Posey.

Nicky Katt in ‘Boiler Room’, Photo by David Lee/New Line

Katt later collaborated with Dazed and Confused director Richard Linklater on several projects, including SubUrbia, and School of Rock.

Katt also gained recognition for his role as Harry Senate in the first three seasons of David E. Kelley’s acclaimed series Boston Public (2000-2002).

Katt also worked with other high-profile directors. He appeared in several Steven Soderbergh films, including Full Frontal, Behind the Candelabra, and The Limey. Christopher Nolan cast him in Insomnia and The Dark Knight. As a child actor, he had small roles in Joe Dante’s Gremlins and The ‘Burbs.

Katt’s last acting credit on IMDb was a 2018 guest appearance on the Hulu comedy series Casual.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.