Classic Rock/Metal Legend Dead at 73: Judas Priest Mourn Death of ‘First Class’ Bandmate Les Binks

Judas Priest honored the memory of their former drummer, Les Binks, who sadly passed away at the age of 73.

Videos by Suggest

The Irishman died peacefully on March 15 at a hospital in London, according to a death notice. While no cause of death was disclosed, the family requested donations to the Chest, Heart & Stroke Association.

Judas Priest shared the news of their bandmate’s passing on Instagram on the morning of Tuesday, April 15.

“We are deeply saddened about the passing of Les and send our love to his family, friends and fans,” the band wrote. “The acclaimed drumming he provided was first class – demonstrating his unique techniques, flair, style, and precision – Thank you, Les – your acclaim will live on…”

Per Rolling Stone, Binks was born on August 8, 1951, in Portadown, Northern Ireland. Before joining Judas Priest in 1977, Binks showcased his drumming talents with Eric Burdon and the Animals, the band War, and the pop group Fancy. Judas Priest, formed in Birmingham, England, in 1969, gained recognition for their pioneering heavy metal sound. Led by their iconic, leather-clad frontman Rob Halford, the band released their debut album, Rocka Rolla, in 1974, followed by the critically acclaimed Sad Wings of Destiny in 1976.

Les Binks Joined Judas Priest Shortly Before Their Commercial Breakthrough

Binks joined the band just in time for their 1977 major label debut, Sin After Sin. The recording sessions marked the departure of original drummer Alan Moore, with Simon Phillips stepping in to handle studio duties. However, when Moore was unable to join the subsequent tour, Binks was brought on board. His unique double-bass drumming style made an immediate impact, showcased on the bonus track—a powerful cover of The Gun’s “Race With the Devil.”

The drummer’s impactful double kick drum style defined 1978’s Stained Class, particularly on the opening track “Exciter,” which influenced 1980s speed and thrash metal. The album, a fan favorite, also features his co-writing credit on the iconic “Beyond the Realms of Death.”

Binks performed on Judas Priest’s 1978 album Killing Machine (titled Hell Bent for Leather in the U.S.), which included rock anthems like “Rock Forever” and “Hell Bent for Leather.” This was his last album with the band before Dave Holland took over as drummer for their 1980 breakthrough album British Steel, featuring hits like “Living After Midnight” and “Breaking the Law.”

Binks’ Last Album with Judas Priest was in 1979

Binks’ final contribution to Judas Priest came with the 1979 live album Unleashed in the East, recorded in Tokyo earlier that year. Shortly after, he parted ways with the band, reportedly due to a dispute with manager Mike Dolan over compensation for the album.

Throughout the 1980s and ’90s, the drummer collaborated with several bands, including Lionhearted and Tytan. In 2017, he launched Les Binks’ Priesthood, an all-star Judas Priest cover band.

Binks’ vital contribution to shaping Judas Priest’s signature sound was honored in 2022 when he joined the band on stage during their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In one of his final public appearances before his passing, he performed as part of the band’s three-song set.