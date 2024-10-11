travis-kelce-spending-chiefs-bye-week-without-taylor-swift

It seems NFL player turned Hollywood star Travis Kelce bypassed Taylor Swift for yet another acting gig during the Chiefs’ bye week.

On Thursday, Hollywood producer Bryan Zuriff revealed through his Instagram Stories that he was on a FaceTime call with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and current flame of Taylor Swift.

Producer Bryan Zuriff shared this photo on Thursday from a FaceTime call with Travis Kelce, who appeared to be on a movie set at the time. (Image via Instagram @bzuriff)

In the post, Kelce donned a costume and beamed with a broad smile, suggesting he was on a film set.

You know, it almost looks like Travis is wearing formal attire akin to a senior prom. Maybe the Super Bowl champ will be joined by his billionaire pop queen to film a scene that’ll be “So High School” and fill the hearts of Swifties everywhere with euphoria.

Meanwhile, in recent months, the production of a sequel to the 1996 golf comedy Happy Gilmore has been in full swing (get it?). In August, the film’s star, Adam Sandler, confirmed that Kelce will make a cameo appearance in Happy Gilmore 2.

Kelce landing a role in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ makes sense considering he’s an avid golfer. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

“We have something nice for Travis. He’s going to come by,” Sandler, 58, said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon then.

The comedian seemed to be very taken with Kelce.

“What a big, handsome guy — and funny and cool as hell. He’s a stud,” Sandler gushed to Fallon.

Meanwhile, Sandler also detailed how hard he and his writing partner worked on the script to the belated sequel.

“We didn’t want to let anybody down. People have been asking me for a long time,” Sandler insisted.

Travis Kelce has Gone Hollywood Since His Starcrossed Romance with Taylor Swift

Of course, Kelce has gone full-blown Hollywood following his much-heralded courtship with Taylor Swift. He’s currently starring in Ryan Murphy’s FX series Grotesquerie, which debuted last month.

Amazon Prime also recently released a commercial for Tavis Kelce’s debut as a game show host in Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? The show invites adult contestants to tackle questions at a sixth-grade level, with the added benefit of assistance from well-known personalities.

In the footage, Travis is captured showcasing his signature hand-wringing gesture while beaming with his multi-million-dollar smile. The show premieres on October 16th.