backstreet-boys-nick-carter-denies-the-latest-sexual-assault-allegations-made-against-him

Just after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the early 2000s, Nick Carter spoke out about the allegations.

In a new lawsuit, alleged victim Laura Penly accused the Backstreet Boys bandmate of sexually assaulting her multiple times between 2004 and 2005. She also claimed that he gave her a number of sexually transmitted diseases, including the human papillomavirus (HPV). She ended up testing positive for having cancerous cells and was diagnosed with stage 2 cervical cancer.

Speaking for Nick Carter, attorneys Liane K. Wakayama and Dale Hayes Jr. denied the sexual assault allegations.

“This is just more of the same nonsense from the gang of conspirators and their lawyers,” the lawyers told People. “Who continue to abuse the justice system to try to ruin Nick Carter. It’s drawn from the same predictable playbook – lie in wait for decades until Mr. Carter is celebrating a professional milestone, then hide behind litigation privilege to make utterly false claims in an attempt to inflict maximum damage on Nick and his family.”

Wakayama and Hayes then said that Carter has never even met Penly. “He certainly never had any romantic or sexual relationship with her,” they noted. “Ever.”

Nick Carter Has Been Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Four Women

Laura Penly is the fourth woman to accuse Nick Carter of sexual assault. The singer was previously accused by Dream bandmate Melissa Schuman, as well as Ashley Repp and Shannon Ruth.

One of Carter’s ex-girlfriends and former Pussycat Dolls bandmate, Kaya Jones, revealed in the 2024 Investigation Discovery docuseries Fallen Idol: Nick and Aaron Carter, she reached out to Melissa Schuman, who claimed in a 2017 blog post that the Backstreet Boys bandmate assaulted her in 2003.

“I saw the very detailed allegation about Nick and the response. It bothered me,” Jones said. “Because it was discrediting this girl [Schuman]. So I wanted to hear what Melissa had to say.”

Jones further stated in the docuseries that she knows things about Carter that “could burn his whole house down.”

She then added, “I know how evil he can be.”

In 2023, Carter filed a countersuit against Schuman and Ruth. Although he tried to countersue Repp, a judge ruled last year that he could not sue her.

Schuman’s case will begin in California later this year, and Repp and Ruth’s cases will be heard together in Nevada next year.