Travis Kelce Spotted in First Teaser Trailer for FX’s ‘Grotesquerie’

These past few months have been quite the high rise for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

At the beginning of the NFL Season, he went public with his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift. He capped off the season winning by his third Super Bowl title with the Kansas City Chiefs. So his level of celebrity has flown off the charts, to say the least.

Travis Kelce Stars in Trailer For Upcoming FX Series

Kelce has also tried his hand at the big screen. He has already racked up several producer credits. He also was named the new host of the game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

The Chiefs star’s next big screen appearance will be in the upcoming FX show Grotesquerie. Kelce and Reno 911 star Niecy Nash appear in the show’s first trailer. The trailer was released on August 18.

In the show, Nash stars as Detective Lois Tryon, who’s investigating a series of “heinous crimes” in a small community. Other stars featured in the show include Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, Micaela Diamond, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, and Raven Goodwin.

This will be Kelce’s first acting role. The first episode premieres Wednesday, September 25 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on FX. Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? will begin on October 16 on Amazon Prime.