Living and Dead Rodents Were Discovered on Gene Hackman’s New Mexico Property

Numerous dead and live rodents, along with nests were discovered throughout the New Mexico property where Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, passed away.

Rodent droppings were discovered in three detached garages, two casitas, and three sheds during an environmental assessment of Hackman’s property conducted in March. The findings, reported by CNN, reference records from the New Mexico Department of Public Health.

The Unforgiven actor, 95, and the classical pianist, 65, died seven days apart before their bodies were discovered in February. Authorities confirmed that Arakawa died from natural causes related to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare disease caused by exposure to hantavirus. Humans usually catch the virus through contact with rodent droppings or urine.

A few days later, Hackman also passed away. However, his cause of death was linked to severe heart disease, high blood pressure, and Alzheimer’s disease.

Three garages on the property revealed troubling findings: a live rodent, a dead rodent, and a rodent nest.

The New Mexico Department of Health Reportedly Found No Rodents in Gene Hackman’s Primary Residence

On March 5, the New Mexico Department of Health conducted risk assessment testing to ensure the safety of investigators, first responders, and family members who continued to visit the Sante Fe Summit home after the hantavirus was discovered. The testing aimed to protect all individuals potentially exposed to the site.

New Mexico State Public Health Veterinarian Erin Phipps confirmed that the risk of exposure at the Hackmans’ primary residence was minimal. The report, per CNN, noted that the home was clean and showed no evidence of rodent activity.

The report revealed that rodents had access to eight additional buildings on the property. Rodents were also spotted in two vehicles, and live traps were placed in various other locations across the premises.

Gene and Betsy were discovered lifeless in their home, alongside their dog, Zinna, who was also deceased. Zinna had been crated in a closet just a few feet from Betsy’s body. Meanwhile, two of their other dogs were found alive, wandering freely around the expansive estate.

Hackman’s daughter, Elizabeth, reportedly requested that Zinna’s remains be interred alongside Betsy Arakawa.