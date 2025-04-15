backstreet-boys-bandmate-nick-carter-accused-of-sexually-assaulting-a-woman

Backstreet Boys bandmate Nick Carter is facing more legal trouble as he is once again accused of sexual assault.

According to court documents obtained by People, the alleged victim, Laura Penly, accuses Nick Carter of sexual assault in approximately 2004 when she was around 19 years old. She claimed that the interactions between her and Carter took place between December 2004 and February 2005.

During that time, the two had a “sexual intimate relationship,” and they “would see each other approximately every few weeks” when she visited Los Angeles.

However, while their sexual relations were consensual at least three times, Penly alleged that things took a turn while they were at his Hollywood apartment.

She claimed that when she asked him to wear a condom, he “refused,” convincing her to think that he was “clean” of sexually transmitted diseases.

Penly said before the interactions with Carter that she didn’t have unprotected sexual relations with anyone.

In early 2005, Penly said she went to Carter’s apartment once again, this time to watch some movies and hang out. However, the Backstreet Boys bandmate stated she was only there to have sex. He then forcefully sexually assaulted her, despite her saying no multiple times. He also failed to use protection.

She was then instructed to keep the incident to herself, since no one would believe her anyway. A few months after the ordeal, Carter allegedly apologized to her for what happened. She went to see him again, and that was when he sexually assaulted her the second time.

The Woman Accused Nick Carter Of Not Only Sexually Assaulting Her, But Also Giving Her Various STDs

Along with sexually assaulting her, Laura Penly said Nick Carter gave her a number of sexually transmitted diseases.

In July 2005, Penly allegedly tested positive for chlamydia and gonorrhea as well as the human papillomavirus (HPV). She also tested positive for cancerous cells. She was diagnosed with stage 2 cervical cancer a month later.

Penly underwent numerous treatments, which caused her emotional distress, physical anguish, medical issues, intimacy issues, and other “complex trauma.”

She further claimed that Nick Carter’s fans harassed her after she testified against him during a deposition. She is seeking damages in excess of $15,000 and demanding a jury trial.

Gianna N. Elliott, the attorney representing Penly, issued a statement to People about the allegations. “It takes profound courage and resilience for survivors of sexual assault to publicly come forward in pursuit of justice,” she stated. “Particularly in the music industry that has long fostered a pervasive environment of sexual exploitation.”

Elliott then stated, “Carter used his power, status, and fame to sexually abuse and assault multiple young women and avoid any accountability. This lawsuit aims to change that pattern.”

