Kesha Seemingly Reacts to Wendy’s Mocking Katy Perry’s Space Origin Flight

Kesha shared a snapshot of her drinking a beverage from Wendy’s after the fast-food chain shaded Katy Perry and her 11-minute Blue Origin flight.

Videos by Suggest

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Wendy’s responded to a post about Perry returning from space. “Can we send her back,” the post reads.

On the same platform, Kesha was seen smiling at the camera. She also had a straw of a Wendy’s beverage in her mouth.

Katy Perry was among the six all-female crew on the latest Blue Origin flight. Along with her, CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King, Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sanchez, film producer Kerianne Flynn, activist Amanda Nguyen, and NASA scientist Aisha Bowe were launched into space on Apr. 14 for approximately 11 minutes.

Upon exiting Blue Origin after landing, Katy Perry and Gayle King were seen kissing the ground.

“I think the experience has shown me you never know how much love is inside of you,” Perry said after landing, per Fox News. “How much love you have to give and how loved you are – until the day of launch.”

While in space, Katy Perry sang “What a Wonderful World” to the all-female Blue Origin crew. “It’s not about me,” she also explained. “It’s not about singing my songs.”

She then said, “It’s about a collective energy in there, it’s about us, it’s about making space for future women and taking up space and belonging, and it’s about this wonderful world that we see right out there and appreciating it. This is all for the benefit of Earth.”

Katy Perry proclaimed her Blue Origin experience was second to being a mom.

Kesha Appears to Beef With Katy Perry Over 2024 Dr. Luke Collaboration

According to the New York Post, Kesha’s subtle shade towards Katy Perry’s Space Origin flight may stem from the pop icon’s recent collaboration with Dr. Luke.

Perry and the producer worked together last year on her album 143. Kesha previously sued Dr. Luke, claiming that he drugged and sexually assaulted her at a party in 2005. He emotionally abused her for years following the ordeal. The lawsuit was settled in 2023.

Katy Perry spoke about the backlash she experienced for working with Dr. Luke after the Kesha lawsuit.

“Look, I understand that it started a lot of conversations,” Perry said during her Call Her Daddy podcast appearance. “He was one of many collaborators that I collaborated with. But the reality is, it comes from me.”

She then said, “The truth is, I wrote these songs from my experience of my whole life going through this metamorphosis. And he was one of the people to help facilitate all that. One of the writers, one of the producers.”





