elizabeth-hurley-stuns-on-the-beach-in-the-maldives

Elizabeth Hurley just proved she’s the queen of thirst traps while effortlessly showing off the latest styles from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection. Talk about multitasking…

In a recent Instagram video, the 59-year-old lit up the Maldives coastal sunset while prancing in the waves to the tune of Billy Ray Cyrus’s “She’s Not Crying Anymore.” She wore a chic toffee-colored Blaze Bikini, accented with gold chains around the hips and bust, paired perfectly with gold-rimmed sunglasses.

“The most glorious sunset in the glorious Maldives,” captioned the picturesque footage.

In Hurley’s follow-up post, which showcased a stunning profile shot of the same bikini, she took a more promotional approach, giving a direct shoutout to her fashion line.

“Thank you @baglionimaldives for an amazing vacation full of sun, sea and sand (and moonlight, delicious food and the best outdoor bathrooms),” Hurley wrote. “And thank you to @elizabethhurleybeach (me!!) for my new Blaze bikini.”

Both posts showcased the undeniable allure of the middle-aged maven, with her captivating curves, firm midsection, and toned legs of a woman half her age. Her luscious brunette hair tumbled effortlessly past her shoulders, adding an extra layer of elegance to her magnetic presence. To top it all off, she also served sly, knowing grins in both posts.

Elizabeth Hurley’s Fans React to Her Latest Bikini Posts

Naturally, Hurley’s post set her three million followers abuzz, flooding the comments with admiration for the ageless siren.

“Forever 21,” one admirer declared of her timeless beauty. “It’s just not fair to other women,” another onlooker opined. “I can’t tell what I enjoy more. The beautiful water or the beauty,” a third fan added.

Meanwhile, at least one onlooker was motivated by Hurley’s feast of flesh.

“You look amazing! You’re my inspiration for getting in shape now!” they pledged.