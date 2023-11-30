Can You Guess Travis Kelce’s Cute Pet Name For GF, Taylor Swift?

It’s official—Travis Kelce has revealed his adorable nickname for his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

As reported by Page Six, Travis Kelce accidentally let his nickname for Taylor Swift slip.

On Wednesday’s episode of the New Heights podcast with Travis’ brother Jason, the Chiefs tight end revealed his cute pet name for the singer—“Tay.”

Travis dropped the nickname after Jason applauded him for becoming the fastest tight end to reach 11,000 receiving yards on Sunday.

Jason then pointed out that Swift “liked” the Kansas City Chiefs Instagram announcement of Travis’ accomplishment.

“Thanks, Tay,” Travis gushed. “I appreciate you on the Chiefs page supporting.”

When the Philadelphia Eagles player asked whether the “Lavender Haze” singer had previously been into following tight end stats, he didn’t spill.

“I don’t know if she’s a tight-end fan or not. I’ll have to ask her,” Travis replied.

Travis didn’t mention Swift for the remainder of the show, he spilled on his new relationship to WSJ Magazine last week.

“Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f—ing mind-blowing,” Travis said. “I’m learning every day.”

Not Only Is Taylor Swift Smart—

—She’s also kindhearted.

Swift recently hosted the family of the woman, Ana Clara Benevides, who recently died at one of her shows at her November 26 concert in São Paulo. Benevides lost consciousness at Swift’s Rio De Janeiro show due to extreme heat, later passing from cardiac arrest in the hospital.

Taylor Swift with Ana Benevides' family 🤍 tonight! #TStheErasTour pic.twitter.com/ZlFLUQs0vq — The Eras Tour (@TSTheErasTour) November 27, 2023

In a video posted to Twitter, Benevides’s family members are seen enjoying a performance inside a VIP tent at Allianz Parque stadium in São Paulo on Sunday evening.

Each of the deceased fan’s family members wore a shirt with her face on it to the concert. In one snap, also shared on Twitter, Swift posed with the family, wrapping her arms around two women in the family.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour will resume on February 7, 2023.