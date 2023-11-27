Taylor Swift Invites Family Of Deceased Fan Backstage, Gives Them VIP Treatment

Taylor Swift recently paid respects to a deceased fan, Ana Clara Benevides, by hosting her family at a recent show.

As reported by TMZ, Taylor Swift hosted a few special guests at her Sunday concert in Brazil. The family was of the woman, Ana Clara Benevides, who recently died due to a cardiac event while attending Swift’s Rio De Janeiro show.

Taylor Swift with Ana Benevides' family 🤍 tonight! #TStheErasTour pic.twitter.com/ZlFLUQs0vq — The Eras Tour (@TSTheErasTour) November 27, 2023

In a video posted to Twitter, Benevides’s family members are seen enjoying a performance inside a VIP tent at Allianz Parque stadium in São Paulo on Sunday evening.

Each of Benevides’s family members wore a shirt with her face on it to the concert. In one photo, Swift is seen posing with the family members, wrapping her arms around two women in the family.

🏟️| The family of Ana Clara Benevides, is in attendance tonight! #SaoPauloTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/NJX7DE5gBw — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) November 26, 2023

One source told People, as reported by TMZ, that Swift invited the family to the São Paulo show and took the group photo with them. The snap was later posted to Twitter.

The Rio De Janeiro Tragedy

Ana Clara Benevides lost consciousness at Swift’s Rio De Janeiro show after being exposed to extreme heat. She later passed away from cardiac arrest in the hospital.

The heat index at Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium reached a record 139 degrees Fahrenheit. The venue allegedly did not allow concert-goers to bring outside beverages inside—including sealed bottles of water.

Before inviting Benevide’s family to her São Paulo concert, Swift addressed the tragedy on Instagram.

“I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it,” she wrote.

“I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil,” Swift finished.

A source told Page Six that Swift is “devastated” about Benevide’s death.

“It’s a mess she didn’t expect. It’s been a traumatic experience. It’s been a lot,” the source said.