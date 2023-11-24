Travis Kelce Spotted Driving Solo As He Celebrated Thanksgiving Without Taylor Swift

The football player was spotted cruising around in his Rolls-Royce on Thanksgiving

Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end, Travis Kelce, 34, was observed driving alone in his car, while his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, 33, remained in Brazil for Thanksgiving.

TMZ

The pro football player was seen cruising around Kansas City, Missouri in his Rolls-Royce in a video obtained by TMZ.

The tight end appeared to be singing as he drove. Supposedly, he wasn’t too far away from his brand new $6 million mansion.

The two-time Super Bowl Champion was noticeably quieter on his social media channels and did not seem very open about how he planned to celebrate, but he has previously admitted that he planned on eating KFC and hanging out by himself.

YouTube

There was once a rumor circulating that Swift would be coming home for Thanksgiving, but the “Bad Blood” singer had a sudden change of heart after being deeply affected by the death of her 23-year-old-fan Ana Clara Benevides.

“She is devastated about a fan dying. The weather is extreme. It’s a mess she didn’t expect. It’s been a traumatic experience. It’s been a lot,” an insider told Page Six at the time.

Splash News

The pro-leaguer and global pop star have been openly dating since September. Since then, the two have become a constant topic of interest for media outlets. Fans have mixed views about “Traylor,” but it’s undeniable that Kelce has feelings for her.

In a recent story, the professional athelete went out of his way to fly to Argentina to visit the “Love Story” singer while she completes the international segment of her Eras Tour, a feat that made every “Swiftie” swoon.

Maybe next year the two can be together!