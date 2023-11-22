Fans Think This Celeb Was The ‘Cupid’ Who Set Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce didn’t spill on who his “Cupid” was that set him up with Taylor Swift—but Swifties think they know who the mystery matchmaker could be.

Swifties think Travis Kelce’s Cupid could be Jason Sudeikis.

In a recent Wall Street Journal interview, Kelce confessed that he and Swift didn’t link up from a friendship bracelet as initially believed. Instead, the Kansas City Chiefs player got a little help from an unnamed friend.

“There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: ‘Yo! Did you know he was coming?’ I had somebody playing Cupid,” Kelce explained.

At the time, the athlete didn’t know that someone was rooting for his attempted relationship with Swift—until he looked down at his phone and saw a text from the singer.

Kelce recalled, “She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out.”

Why Fans Think Jason Sudeikis Makes The Perfect Cupid

As reported by Page Six, per the Hollywood Reporter, the Ted Lasso actor revealed he attended one of Swift’s Kansas City shows—coincidentally, the same night as Kelce.

Additionally, Sudeikis was also photographed hanging out with Swift only one week earlier. This would have given the actor the perfect opportunity to drop some hints about Kelce’s interest in the “Bejeweled” singer.

y'all i fear jason sudeikis really is the thread that connects it all together https://t.co/cR7aG9QtvD pic.twitter.com/5yES0t8Fcj — nesleehan | free palestine 🇵🇸 (@nesleehan5) September 25, 2023

So far, Sudeikis hasn’t admitted to playing cupid for Swift and Kelce. However, he did thank the singer for making a stop in his hometown.

The actor told the Hollywood Reporter, “I was thankful to Taylor, just hanging out, coming to do two nights of shows here.”

“All my friends, people with kids, people without kids, just had a blast. And she was like, ‘Oh, it was an amazing run,” he continued.

While Kelce and Swift are certainly a match made in heaven—the couple reportedly won’t be meeting up on Thursday, November 23, for Thanksgiving festivities.