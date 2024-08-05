zac-efron-breaks-silence-following-hospitalization-from-swimming-accident

High School Musical star Zac Efron had quite the scare this past week. Efron, 36, was involved in a swimming incident while vacationing in Ibiza that required him to be hospitalized.

Thankfully for him and his fans, the star appears to be in good health and in good spirits. He took to his Instagram stories on August 4 to give fans an update on his health.

Zac Efron confirms he’s happy & healthy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GeTdb8Kdgn — Team_ZacEfron (@Team_ZacEfron) August 4, 2024

The actor appears to be doing well. In the post, he is lying on top of an exercise ball holding a pair of dumbbells.

“Happy and healthy. Thanks for the well wishes,” the star wrote.

Efron was involved in the incident while vacationing in Ibiza, Spain earlier this month. However, it still remains unclear exactly what occurred. TMZ spoke to one of Efron’s reps who insisted that the incident was minor.

“Zac Efron was taken to a hospital in Spain after an incident in a swimming pool, but he’s doing just fine now … TMZ has learned,” TMZ wrote.

“A rep for Efron tells TMZ … Zac was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure after what they describe as a “minor swimming incident” at a villa in Ibiza Friday night.”