brooke-shields-shares-ageless-beach-shots-at-age-59

Brooke Shields is proving that age is just a number when it comes to rocking a swimsuit and owning the beach with confidence.

On April 9, the 59-year-old took to Instagram to share a series of breathtaking photos.“Wearing my brand new @indiahicksstyle x @sealevelaustralia bathing suit!! Swipe to the end for a special guest star,” she teased in the caption.

In the sun-soaked snaps, Shields is serving up serious vacation goals in the Bahamas, looking effortlessly stunning as always. The first pic shows her flaunting her toned physique in a chic black and white bikini from the India Hicks x Sea Level Australia collection. Her rich brunette hair tumbles behind her shoulder like it’s auditioning for a shampoo commercial, paired with a sly grin.

Next, we’re treated to a stunning shot of her lounging effortlessly by the beach pier, radiating pure seaside glamour. And just when you think it can’t get any better—bam!—she graces us with another bikini pic, this time featuring her “special guest:” an absolutely adorable wiener dog.

The Internet Reacts to Fresh Bikini Pics From Brooke Shields

Needless to say, Brooke’s over 2.4 million Instagram followers rushed to the comments to lavish praise on her timeless beauty… and her cute little wiener.

“Cutest guest star! You look gorgeous and love the suit!” one fan gushed. “Omg, Brooke you look great! And the baby is adorable,” a second fan added. “Still rocking the beach Blue Lagoon style!” a third fan chimed in, referring to her 1980 film.

“You look amazing Brooke! Even better than your Calvin Klein days. You were my idol in high school!” yet another fan gushed.

Meanwhile, other onlookers wanted to know where Brooke Shields discovered the fountain of youth…

“Dear Teenager please reveal your secrets!” comedian Caroline Rhea added.