Country Star Reveals Cancer Diagnosis, Insists on ‘Holistic’ Treatment: Paul Cauthen ‘Will Not Be Told What to Do’

Country music star Paul Cauthen recently announced that he not only was diagnosed with cancer, but he was using a holistic approach to the treatment of the disease.

Last month, Cauthen took to his Instagram to reveal he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. Weeks before the announcement, he had canceled his tour and had taken a break from social media.

“It’s been for the right reasons,” Cauthen noted about his tour cancellation. He then explained that he was on tour when he came down with pneumonia, that was when his health began to deteriorate.

“I was taking a bunch of steroids to get me through those shows,” Cauthen recalled. “Something woke me up, and I was blue in my life and white in my face. It just scared the hell out of me.”

Following the noticeable health struggles, Paul Cauthen returned home to Texas. He went to the doctor a few weeks later for a full checkup, only to discover the cancer.

“So I go up there and get a bunch of scans done and happened to be clear,” he recalled. But his doctor found “one little spot.”

After identifying the spot, Cauthen said his medical team discovered a mass in his right thyroid.

“They told me that it is papillary carcinoma and that it’s cancer,” he revealed.

Paul Cauthen said it was then that he decided to take some time off the road to get healthy and take care of himself.

“I have had a lot of time to reflect and realize that life is short and precious,” he said.

Cauthen went on to say that he was “not done by any means,” and he knows he is a “vessel on stage.”

“God has me here for a reason,” he then added.

Paul Cauthen Admits He Had to Go His ‘Separate Ways’ From Others Over ‘Holistic’ Approach to Cancer

Weeks after he made his announcement, Paul Cauthen returned to Instagram to speak out about his “holistic” approach to treating the cancer.

In the post, Cauthen stated he would not be “bridled” nor told what to do. “I have built this with my own blood, sweat, and tears. I am shrinking this cancer by the day.”

However, Cauthen admitted he has had to go his separate ways from others because they “cannot get behind” the holistic approach. “I am ready to be back on the road. I am in the best shape of my life,” he continued. “To all you promoters and venues that put in the effort in these past shows, I had to cancel. You’re the first up! I owe you, and I’ll be there. I promise.”

He further stated that he was tired of people telling him how and what he should do with his own body. “I’ve never experienced it more until this cancer announcement. Everybody is different! Everybody has their own right. I am behind anybody’s approach with their own will. I stand behind anybody with cancer!

He also stated, “I will beat cancer. That’s final.”

Cauthen went on to add, “God is good. Remember, don’t let too many spoons in your chili! I have just begun. I’ve been told to not post… Stay off social media… tactically use this for a comeback…. How about HELL NO! I am me. Won’t change.”