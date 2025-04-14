One Dead, Five Missing After Florida Boat Capsizes

One person has died, and five others are still missing after a boat capsized off the Florida coast over the weekend.

On Sunday, April 13, just before 10 a.m. local time, the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) responded to reports of a capsized boat. Martin County Fire Rescue (MCFR) announced the news in a post on X.

In another X post, the U.S. Coast Guard’s Seventh District announced that a boat had been located, and four individuals had been successfully rescued roughly 29 miles off the coast of St. Lucie Inlet. St. Lucie Inlet is situated between Hutchinson Island and Jupiter Island in Martin County.

The Capsized Boat was Reported by a ‘Good Samaritan’

The vessel was discovered after “a good Samaritan reported the incident,” the USCG noted in their post, which included a photo of the capsized boat.

“A person on board reported the vessel capsized [Friday] and an additional 5 people are still missing. The search is ongoing,” the post added.

Martin County Fire Rescue said the four passengers were flown by helicopter to Stuart Airport and then taken to the hospital. (Image via X / Martin County Fire Rescue)

According to the MCFR, one individual was confirmed deceased, while the remaining four were transported for further evaluation, as stated in the post on X.

“Our units received those four patients via helicopter at the Stuart Airport,” the MCFR explained.

In an update, the fire rescue team reported that three patients sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while one suffered serious injuries. All four were transported to Cleveland South Hospital for treatment, according to a post on X.

A report from Florida news outlet WSVN revealed that a survivor informed rescuers the boat had departed from the Bahamas before overturning on Friday.

The search continues for the five missing passengers.