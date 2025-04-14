‘70s Film Icon Dyan Cannon Says She Has Several ‘Friends With Benefits’ at Age 88

Proving that aging will not slow her down, ‘70s film icon Dyan Cannon revealed she has several “friends with benefits” at the age of 88.

While attending the 10th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards earlier this month, Cannon was asked by People if she was dating anyone right now.

“Of course,” she stated. The actress then noted that it was “somebody very special” before getting into details. “Several special [people]… I have friends with benefits, yes.”

Cannon was previously married to Cary Grant and Stanley Fimberg. Her marriage to Fimberg, her second husband, ended in 1991. She and Grant, who was more than 30 years older than her, welcomed their only child, Jennifer, less than a year after they got married. Their marriage ended after three years.

Among those she has dated over the years were Armand Assante, Ron Ely, and Michael Nouri.

Dyan Cannon Also Spoke About Her Relationship With Late-Night Talk Show Host Icon Johnny Carson

While continuing to speak with People, Dyan Cannon also discussed her history with former late-night talk show host Johnny Carson.

She revealed that she had seen the CBS Sunday News special The Hidden Side of Johnny Carson. The special showed highlights of Carson’s life and even touched on his relationship with Cannon.

“I’ve been hearing constantly about Johnny Carson,” she said. “It’s on a lot. They’re running it, running it, running it.”

She further recalled how she “rattled” Carson while she was on his show.

“I rattled him, and I love that,” Cannon shared. “We love it when we rattle men who aren’t usually rattled, don’t we? He loved it. He loved it.”

She also said that she and Carson used to go to restaurants, and they’d shut down the entire establishment for him.

“He was a special man,” she gushed. “I’ve known a lot of special men. And there’s more to come.”

Carson died in 2006 at the age of 79.