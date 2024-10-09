WWE Star Charlotte Flair Rocks Barely There Top, Nothing Else in ‘Stunning’ Mirror Selfies

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair may be sidelined from the ring, but she’s still body-slamming our timelines with stunning snaps on social media.

Videos by Suggest

Yesterday, Flair treated her over 5 million Instagram followers to an entire spread of sultry mirror selfies.

Wearing a tan and black striped button-down sweater that accentuated her toned abs, The Queen left her followers in awe with a single strategically placed button holding her top together over her ample bosom as she posed in front of her bathroom mirror.

And lord, she knows what she’s doing. In one of the pics in the series of snaps, Flair gazes into the camera, a sly smirk across her face.

“Better to have me on your side🪞😏,” she captioned the sizzling images.

Charlotte Flair stunned fans with a series of sizzling mirror pics. (Photo via Charlotte Flair / Instagram)

Of course, Flair’s fans were down for the count after seeing the jaw-dropping pics.

“Serving looks😍😍we need u to return,” one fan wrote in the comments. “Majorly missed.. btw The Queen is slaying the Internet 🔥🔥,” a second fan agreed. ”

“Queen ..Please back to wwe👑🔥,” a third fan pleaded.

Charlotte Flair Tides WWE Fans Over With Social Media as She Recovers From a Brutal Ring Injury

However, it might be a little longer until Flair returns to the ring.

The former champion has been missing from WWE programming since December 8, 2023, following a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus sustained during a match against Asuka.

Still, the 14-time World Champion is on the road to recovery. She occasionally posts footage of her rebab for the injury on social media.

In the meantime, she’s holding her fans over by proving she’s still in tip-top shape. Last month, she gifted her followers with two sultry snaps.

In one, she posed in front of floral wallpaper, wearing a coordinated greyscale button-down shirt paired with a mini skirt.

“Perfection,” one fan wrote at the sight.

The sultry mirror selfie follows another sizzling pic Flair recently dropped. (Photo via Charlotte Flair / Instagram)

Meanwhile, earlier that month, Flair flaunted much more skin in a bikini shot.

Flair isn’t shy about flaunting her figure on Instagram, like this bikini snap from last month. (Charlotte Flair/Instagram)

For some reason, the beach pics also included a plate of mangos. The tasty plate of fruit made one fan joke: “is a hangover cure?!”

Hey, maybe mango is a secret to Flair’s knee injury recovery.