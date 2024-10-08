WWE Star Charlotte Flair Sparks Frenzy With Barely Buttoned Top, Mini Skirt in ‘Stunning’ Photos

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair is sparking a mixture of admiration and desire among her fans with a series of photos flaunting her figure.

Dressed in a matching greyscale button-down and mini skirt set, The Queen left her followers drooling with just one strategically chosen button holding her top together as she posed in front of floral wallpaper.

“If you’re reading this, thank you for following and I hope something really nice happens for you today,” she wrote in the caption of the post alongside a series of heart emojis.

The post amassed over a hundred thousand likes and thousands of comments, many of which showered praise on the 14-time World Champion.

“Wow charlotte is looking extremely beautiful in these pictures,” one fan wrote. “words can’t describe how stunning you are,” another said.

“Perfection,” a third added simply.

WWE Star Charlotte Flair Out With Knee Injury

Alongside the comments applauding Charlotte Flair’s looks, many begged the WWE star to reveal when she would return to the ring.

The former champ has been absent from WWE programming since December 8th, 2023, when she suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus during a match against Asuka.

While her return date remains a mystery, Flair gave fans an update on her recovery earlier this week on the Forever Young podcast.

“From the moment I was taken out, I just have kept telling myself that I’m going to come back the best version of the Queen when I do come back,” she explained.

Flair went on to say that the sidelines aren’t a desirable place for any athlete. “But then again,” she added, “I’m not sure if I would have ever sidelined myself had it not been for the injury. So it’s been a challenge, but a challenge I know that’s going to make me better in the long run.”

“So it really — it’s been a mixed blessing. For me, it feels very vulnerable, but I know that in the long run it’s going to be better for me.”