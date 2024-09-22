WWE Star Charlotte Flair Sends Internet Into Frenzy With Stunning Beach Pics

WWE star Charlotte Flair has been nursing an injury since December of 2023. While the 14-time Women’s Champion is due to return to the ring soon, she’s certainly taken advantage of her downtime while recovering.

Flair recently posted a few bikini photos on Instagram, showing off just how good of shape she’s currently in. Of course, WWE fans went crazy seeing the stunning Flair back on their timelines.

Charlotte Flair Breaks the Internet with Stunning Bikini Pics

Like her father Ric Flair, Charlotte Flair is considered by many to be one of the best professional wrestlers of all time. Back in 2017, Flair wrote a letter to her father in The Players’ Tribune.

“You know I’ve never once regretted being ‘Ric Flair’s daughter,'” Flair stated. “But when you’re in a gym full of your peers… and you realize that some of them have spent their entire lives working for an opportunity to stand in that ring? Well, it doesn’t help if they think you’re only there because of your dad’s legacy.”

“One thing I always took pride in was being an athlete. And so physically, I felt like I could hold my own in WWE. But I quickly learned that life in WWE was much more than that. I remember those first days trying to figure out who my character was. I felt so out of place, always needing to explain myself, unsure, and embarrassed in front of my peers.”

“As far as my career goes, if you’ve taught me anything, it’s that I’ve barely scratched the surface of what it could be. It’s still early in WWE’s Women’s Evolution — and I mean that in the best way possible. There’s still a lot of work to do. And there’s still a lot of history to make. And I plan on being the one to make it.”