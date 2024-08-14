Woman Sent Ominous Texts to Family Before Dying in Brazil Plane Crash That Killed 62

On Friday, August 9, 62 people were killed in a plane crash in Vinhedo, São Paulo State, Brazil. The final moments of the plane’s flight – as well as the crash itself – were captured on tape in what is no doubt horrifying footage.

One of the individuals who was killed in the crash was Rosana Santos Xavier. Santos Xavier, 23, sent omnious text messages to family prior to the plane’s takeoff.

Those messsages shed a light on exactly how she felt about being on the plane before it left the ground.

Woman Sent Ominous Messages to Family Before Brazil Plane Crash

The news of Santos Xavier’s final messages to her family’s WhatsApp group was first reported by TV Globo.

“Man, two hours of flight,” Santos Xavier said in one of the messages. “We’re going to arrive in the rain. I am so scared of this flight. I swear. The plane is old,” she continued.

A few moments later, Santos Xavier stated, “There is a broken seat. I swear. Chaos.”

Santos’s Xavier’s mother also spoke about her reaction to the news of the crash.

“I was in despair,” she stated when asked about what she felt when she found out the plane had gone down. “I started running around the house screaming.”

The plane was headed to Guarulhos Airport, which is located near Sao Paulo. It was coming from Cascavel, Brazil. The plane had 58 passengers and 4 crew members – all of which were killed in the crash.