teen-involved-in-track-meet-stabbing-released-from-jail-and-placed-under-house-arrest

The teen involved in the deadly Texas high school track meet stabbing has been released from jail and placed under house arrest.

According to Fox News Digital, Karmelo Anthony, 17, has been released on a $250,000 bond just weeks after he stabbed Texas high school track athlete Austin Metcalf, also 17, to death during a confrontation.

An altercation allegedly occurred under a tent during a track meet in Frisco. Metcalf told Anthony, who went to Centennial High School, to move out from under a Memorial High School team’s tent.

When Metcalf touched him, Anthony said, “Touch me and see what happens,” while reaching inside his bag. After Metcalf grabbed Anthony to tell him to move again, Anthony pulled out a black knife and stabbed Metcalf once in the chest.

Anthony then fled the scene. The knife was later discovered in the bleachers.

A school resource officer later approached the teen near the scene. The teen stated, “I was protecting myself.”

Metcalf died in his twin brother’s arms.

Anthony is currently facing first-degree murder charges.

Anthony will be under house arrest with an ankle monitor as part of his bond conditions. He will also only be able to leave his residence with the judge’s permission.

The Anthony family raised nearly $415,000 through GiveSendGo since the track meet stabbing.

The Track Meet Stabbing Case Will Be Taken to a Texas Grand Jury

Meanwhile, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced that the case will be taken to a grand jury.

The judge has made the call, and so what’s important is what’s next,” Willis explained. “Frisco PD will be finishing up their investigation. They will submit the case to my office. We will review it and ultimately present it to a grand jury, and so that’s what’s next. That’s really much, pretty much all I can say right now. We do our speaking as far as the facts go, in the courtroom.”

“Every Texan has the right to defend themselves when they reasonably fear for their life,” Howard said about his client. “Self-defense is a protection that applies to each and every one of us. There are two sides to every story.”

Howard further shared, “This is a tragedy all the way around for both families. Rushing to judgment, trial by public perception, and trial by media is not how we ensure justice is done. We are confident that, after a full investigation, that the truth will come out.”

If convicted, Anthony will not face the death penalty, as the incident occurred when he was a juvenile.