Savannah Chrisley Reveals What Led To Her Break-Up With Robert Shiver

Chrisley Knows Best alum Savannah Chrisley revealed that she and her boyfriend, Robert Shiver, have parted ways after nearly two years together.

During the Apr. 15 episode of her Unlocked podcast, titled “I Got Dumped…,” Chrisley discussed what led to the break-up.

“It’s been about a month and a half since Robert and I broke up,” she revealed. “So there it is. Robert and I broke up on Mar. 6. Not that I’m keeping track of dates or anything, but I have taken a lot of time to process things and truly grieve the loss of the relationship that I thought was gonna be where I was for the rest of my life.”

While discussing what caused the break-up between her and Robert Shiver, Savannah Chrisley stated it was because of his ex-wife, Lindsay Shiver, who was arrested in 2023 for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill Robert.

“I don’t want to give her the notoriety that she has so badly been seeking,” Savannah said about Lindsay. “But I feel like that’s the only way to go. I don’t think I will ever forgive her for what she has put Robert and [his sons] through. I don’t believe that Robert and I would be where we were today if she wouldn’t have caused so much mass destruction.”

Savannah then shared that while “men always get the bad rep” in relationships, women can “also cause a lot of destruction along the way.”

“And that’s what she did,” Savannah declared. “She absolutely destroyed a great man when it comes to his heart and his life. Just all of it, she destroyed him.”

Savannah Chrisley Praises Her Now Ex Robert Shiver As Being ‘One Heck of a Dad’

Savannah continued to praise Robert, dubbing him “one heck of a dad” to his three sons. However, she admitted that he may not have been ready for their relationship following his traumatizing marriage.

“He should have done a lot of work on himself before he and I met,” she pointed out. “He deserved to get to work through all of that pain and trauma so that he could move on with his life in a healthy manner.”

Savannah then explained, “I feel like we all serve our purpose in each other’s lives—whether that’s for a time a season, a reason whatever it may be—and I think I came along at a time in Robert’s life to where he needed a little bit of hope, he needed some excitement, a sense of renewal.

“And he needed to be reminded that there can be love after chaos and after heartbreak and after destruction,” she noted. “And I believe that I showed him that.”

Reflecting on her relationship with Robert, Savannah said everything between them went well. They quickly became best friends. But when Lindsay was released from the Bahamas on bail earlier this year, things took a turn between the now exes.

“Not only did she come back, but the chaos came back with her,” Savannah said about Lindsay. “It’s like she wanted to destroy everything in his path, her path, everyone. There was never any sense of care for another individual other than herself.”

She then added that everything about the situation was awful. “So it sucks. It really, really sucks.”