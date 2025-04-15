frozen-cheez-it-pizzas-reportedly-coming-to-grocery-stores

Space tourism, AI, gene editing with CRISPR, and now Cheez-It pizza—human innovation knows no bounds in this age of wonder. The cheesy cracker snack favorite is leveling up by taking a bold leap into the freezer aisle that has fans clamoring to force it down their greedy gullets.

Foodie extraordinaire Markie_devo spilled the cheesy goodness on Instagram about the exciting new product launch. “Cheez-It is reaching GOD mode with the release of Cheez-It Pizza,” the junk food guru gushed in his post.

“Cheez-It pizza features Original Cheez-It flavored cracker-thin crust with 100% real cheese. The pizza is ready after baking it for 8 to 10 mins,” he added.

The influencer dropped some serious pizza cravings with snaps of three drool-worthy flavors: Italian Four Cheese, Pepperoni, and the showstopper, Cheddar Jack Supreme. And let’s talk about that Cheddar Jack Supreme—loaded with Italian sausage, pepperoni, peppers, olives, onions, cheddar, and Monterey Jack; it’s basically a religious experience on a crust. These are the days, people.

Markie didn’t specify which retailers would carry the product but mentioned it is“heading to major stores soon.” He also assured hopeful fans that this wasn’t some sort of cruel joke. “REAL ITEM! we don’t do April fools here!!!” he insisted.

Snack Food Lovers React to Cheez-It Pizza: ‘Every Day We Stray Further From God’

Of course, lovers of frozen pizza and Cheez-It crackers marveled at this age of wonder in which Cheez-It Pizza is now a thing.

“This just confirms that I will eat Cheez-Its in all possible ways. This looks very good,” one hungry snack lover wrote in the comments to Markie’s post. “We’re about to be 600 pounds at this point,” another foodie declared. “Every day we stray further from god ….imma still try it, though, lmao,” another snack inhaler added.

“What a time to be alive!” yet another junk food enthusiast exclaimed.

As science keeps delivering breakthrough after breakthrough—like the marvel that is Cheez-It pizza—it’s clear the future is unstoppable. Hold your kids close, America.