Woman Posing for Photos Near Railway Track Hit by High-Speed Train, Miraculously Survives

A woman escaped unharmed after being hit by a high-speed train while attempting to take some sultry snaps, feeling grateful for her luck.

Of course, footage of the harrowing incident spread across the Internet.

Nini Lomidze described herself as miraculously unharmed following a frightening incident at a railway track near Tbilisi, Georgia. Footage captures Lomidze, dressed in a form-fitting red dress, as she approaches the tracks, preparing to pose for a photograph.

The train driver can be heard sounding the horn, seemingly to warn the woman who stood too close to the tracks while adjusting her hair and straightening her outfit.

She struck a pose just as the train approached, mere feet away. In an instant, the train collided with her upper body, violently throwing her to the ground.

Two friends gasped in disbelief as they witnessed the woman being propelled through the air.

However, she’s assuring concerned onlookers that she’s fine.

“I’m fine, and thanks for your messages, they were very touching,” Lomidze told Need to Know. “It was just an accident,” she added.

The Woman Hit By a Train Insists It’s No One’s Fault, Just an Accident.

Lomidze claims that she didn’t realize the track had trains running on it. Not only that but she was so absorbed in her photos that she didn’t hear the oncoming train, either.

“I did not know the track was in use and trains were in operation again.I really didn’t know there was a high-speed train coming,” she insisted.

“When I heard a sound and looked, it was nowhere to be seen,” she continued. However, it was upon her before she could even think the react.

“Suddenly, in a split second, I looked up and realized it was going to hit me,” she recalled of the train that hit her.

“It isn’t the driver’s fault or anyone else’s,” she said, perhaps sidestepping her own culpability in the indecent.

Her closing statement to the outlet is somewhat disconcerting, but perhaps something was lost in translation.

“Never be afraid of those who offend you and wish you to die. I will definitely remember this in the future,” she concluded.

Perhaps she could have taken a moment to warn would-be influencers that a cute picture isn’t worth getting run over by a train for, but that’s just us.

