Plane Crashes Into Trees After Takeoff, Igniting Brush Fire

The passengers of a single-engine plane are lucky to be alive after the aircraft crashed as it was taking off from a small Florida airport earlier this week.

According to ABC Local News, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office in Florida is investigating the plane crash that occurred at Myakka Head Airport on Wednesday morning around 10 a.m.

Law enforcement officials revealed the aircraft was taking off when it crashed into nearby trees. The plane reportedly veered left as it was ascending. The crash ignited a brush fire, which was quickly put out.

Three people were onboard the plane when it crashed, but were able to exit the aircraft unharmed. They were identified as Christopher Mischo, 35, Timothy Vasiloff, 35, and Alyssa Vasiloff, 34. One of the passengers sustained minor scrapes while navigating through the brush. No injuries required medical attention.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office further confirmed the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is currently investigating the crash.

The Plane Crash Occurred One Month After Another Aircraft Collided With a Vehicle at Airport Manatee

The incident at Myakka Head Airport occurred just weeks after another plane collided with a vehicle while taking off from Airport Manatee.

ABC7 reported at the time that the plane veered to the left shortly after takeoff and clipped a power line. It then crashed into an unoccupied truck parked near the airport.

The aircraft was registered to John Sikirica, 70, who was found in the front seat with visible injuries. A passenger, identified as Allen Maxwell, 86, was in the rear seat. He managed to free himself.

Both Maxwell and Sikirica were airlifted to a nearby hospital after Palmetto Police Department deputies were able to free them from the plane. Their injuries were reported to be “non-life-threatening.”