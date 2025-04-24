Famous Pop Singer Dies After 3 Years of Illness: Clodagh Rodgers Was 78

Famous UK pop singer Clodgh Rodgers has passed away following a three-year battle with an illness. She was 78 years old.

In a statement on Facebook, Rodgers’ son, Sam Sorbie, confirmed the sad news. “With a heavy heart, my dear beautiful mum Clodagh has sadly passed away after battling an illness for the last three years,” he said.

Sorbie stated that his mother died on Apr. 18, surrounded by her family in Cobham.

“Mum has lived an incredible life,” he continued. “Full of love and happiness. Her fantastic career performing, traveling the world, devoting her life to her two sons, and being the rock of this family.”

He then added, “Life will not be the same without Mum, but she will finally be at peace now with dad, nanny, and pappa. We all love and miss her terribly.”

Her son did not reveal the exact illness that she was battling at the time of her death.

Clodaugh Rodgers Started Singing When She Was a Teenager

Born in County Down in 1947, Clodagh Rodgers started singing when she was 13. She made her television debut in September 1962.

She rose to fame by representing the UK at the 1971 Eurovision Song Contest with “Jack in the Box.” She finished in fourth place. Following the iconic singing competition, the song hit #4 on the UK singles chart.

Following her divorce from her first husband, John Morris, Rodgers stopped making new music and reduced her live appearances. She went on to marry guitarist Ian Sorbie and have two sons with him. He died in 1995 from cancer.