Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says She’s So ‘Relieved’ Daughter Aurora Doesn’t Have Her Rare Genetic Condition

Four months after she and her boyfriend Ken Urker welcomed their first daughter, Aurora, Gypsy Rose Blanchard revealed the baby girl did not inherit the rare genetic condition she has.

In a post on Instagram, Blanchard and Urker announced their daughter did not have microdeletion 1q21.1.

“The results bring us such immense relief and gratitude,” she wrote. “Thank you to everyone who’s kept us in your thoughts – your support has meant the world.”

Gypsy Rose then shared Aurora is happy, healthy and growing beautifully at four months old. “We’re looking forward to cherishing every moment with her, with lighter hearts and hopeful spirits.”

According to MedlinePlus, the condition is a chromosomal change in which a small piece of chromosome 1 is present in each cell. The change increases the risk of delayed development, intellectual disability, physical abnormalities, and neurological and psychiatric problems.

It was reported that 75% of children with microdeletion 1q21.1 have delayed development as the condition impacts the development of motor skills. There have been intellectual disability and learning problems associated with the condition as well.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Speaks Out About the Genetic Condition

In a statement to People, Gyspy Rose Blanchard shared her thoughts about the genetic condition. She noted that she was relieved her daughter did not test positive for it.

“I tested in 2012 and was positive,” she explained. “And again last year in October, and again came back positive. There’s a 50-50 chance that she could have inherited it, so we got her tested and she came back negative.”

Blanchard further shared, “Therefore, herself and her future children won’t have to worry about getting the condition that I have. It stops with me.”

Gypsy went on to add that she and Ken are also relievedto know that Aurora is healthy and is meeting her developmental milestones perfectly.