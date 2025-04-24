Rapper Arrested After Cops Allegedly Find Lean, Oxycodone and Alprazolam

A former child rapper has been arrested after law enforcement reportedly discovered multiple drugs on him during a traffic stop earlier this month.

According to TMZ, Philadelphia rapper Matt Ox was arrested on Apr. 5 after Burbank Police Department officers found Lean, Oxycodone, and Alprazolam on his person. He was in the back of a black Lexus that the officers pulled over in a traffic stop at approximately 4:30 a.m. local time.

The car had been traveling between Gelnoaks Boulevard and Walnut Avenue when it was pulled over. The driver was cited for vehicle code violations.

The Burbank Police Department sources told TMZ that during the stop, officers said they found several cups of suspected promethazine-codeine, which goes by “lean,” “syrup,” or “drank.”

The rapper had the other drugs on him and was sent to the Burbank Police Department Jail. The two others in the vehicle were also arrested with similar charges.

Matt Ox, now 20, has since been released from jail. He is due to appear in court on Apr. 30.

The Rapper Posted His Mugshot on Social Media Following His Arrest

Not long after his arrest, Matt Ox took to his social media accounts to share his mugshot.

“F— THE SYSTEM,” he declared in his Instagram post’s caption. “FREE THE KIDS! NEW MUSIC SOON! LOCKED ME UP FOR NUN IM BACK THO!”

Instagram users shared their thoughts in the comment section, encouraging the young rapper to seek help.

“You a good kid bro,” one Instagram user wrote. “Stop trying so hard.”

Another Instagram wrote, “It ain’t 2017 anymore, man, no one flexing getting arrested. Be a better influence, man, [this] ain’t a flex.”