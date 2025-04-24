‘Bad Boys’ and ‘Truman Show’ Actor Dead at 78: RIP to Mario Ernesto Sánchez

Veteran actor Mario Ernesto Sánchez, perhaps best known for his roles in Miami Vice and popular action films from the 1980s and 1990s, has died.

The Cuban star passed away in the early hours of Thursday, April 10, following a prolonged battle with health issues, his agent revealed in a brief statement.

“Mario Ernesto Sánchez died today at 3.03 am as a result of a long and painful illness,” his agent told Florida outlet, Diario Las Américas. Sánchez was 78.

Sánchez was born in 1947 in San Antonio de las Vegas, Cuba. At the age of 15, he journeyed to the United States as part of Operation Pedro Pan, a program in the 1960s that saw 14,000 children sent from Fidel Castro’s Cuba to Miami by their parents in search of a better future.

In 1979, Sánchez founded Teatro Avante, a Hispanic theatre company based in Florida. Over the years, he made his mark in Hollywood, appearing in notable films such as Invasion USA (1985) alongside Chuck Norris and The Specialist (1994) with Sylvester Stallone. Sánchez also delivered small yet memorable performances in the Miami-set action hit Bad Boys (1995) and the critically acclaimed drama The Truman Show (1998).

According to IMDb, the actor featured in five episodes of Miami Vice, portraying various supporting roles. He also made an appearance in the 2006 Miami Vice film.

Mario Ernesto Sánchez in ‘Miami Vice.’ (Image per IMDb / NBC)

Sánchez also appeared in the two-part Christmas special of Only Fools and Horses, titled “Miami Twice,” which aired in December 1991. The actor’s most recent role was in the 2022 TV series Jammerz. Before that, he starred in the HBO adaptation of Father of the Bride, also released in 2022.

Tributes Pour in for Beloved Actor Mario Ernesto Sánchez

Meanwhile, tributes to the respected actor poured in online shortly after his death.

“A glory of Cuba and the theater has left us,” actor Ramón A. Sánchez wrote on Facebook. “It’s already with Lorca, Molière, Euripides, and much more of the theater. Rest in peace, Chachito, and thank you very much for your legacy.”

“Sad news. Goodbye Mario Ernesto Sánchez,” actress Verónica Abruza. wrote. “My condolences to your beloved children, family, and friends. I will always remember how gentle you were on my arrival in Miami; your attentions, your chivalry. May your soul join the source of light and love.”