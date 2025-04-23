Italian Entrepreneur Drowns After Losing Control Of ‘Dream’ Lamborghini: Details About Luca Polito’s Shocking Death

Luca Polito, an Italian entrepreneur, passed away over the weekend after crashing his “dream” Lamborghini and drowning. He was 51 years old.

Italian media outlet Il Messaggero revealed Polito was test-driving the vehicle in Concordia Sagittaria, northern Italy, with a male friend on Saturday when the crash occurred. Local law enforcement believes the entrepreneur lost control of the vehicle.

Fellow media outlet La Repubblica also reported Polito was getting used to the Lamborghini’s speed just before the crash. It was further revealed by La Stampa that approximately 27 inches of water flooded the overturned vehicle. Polito was trapped in the driver’s seat. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger managed to survive the crash but sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a hospital in nearby Portogruaro.

Those Close to Luca Polito Spoke About His Generosity

While speaking to Italian media, the owners of Luca Polito’s favorite restaurant spoke about his kindness and generosity.

“He was a special person,” they said. “Kind, thoughtful. He was always there when someone needed help.”

Claudio Odorico, the mayor of Concordia Sagittaria, also stated, “The loss of a young entrepreneur is a heavy blow to the community.”

Polito is survived by his wife and child, as well as his parents.

Local law enforcement is now investigating the crash.