Rock Music Legend Sick With ‘Nasty Flu’: The B-52s Cancel Concert

Legendary rock group The B-52s were forced to cancel a concert earlier this month after bandmate Cindy Wilson suffered from a “nasty flu.”

Videos by Suggest

In a statement posted on The B-52s’ Instagram account, the bandmates revealed that the Apr. 18 show at Las Vegas’ Venetian Theatre was canceled.

“Cindy is battling a very nasty flu,” the post reads. “While she was hoping to be well enough to perform tonight, her doctor’s recommendation is to rest up and keep recuperating.”

The B-52s bandmate, Fred Schneider, apologized for the cancellation. Our sincerest apologies to our fans who made plans to come to the show tonight,” he stated. “We are so sad to disappoint anyone and also sad we won’t get to party with the greatest fans on earth; but, Cindy’s health is most important.”

Bandmate Kate Strickland then added that the group would resume their performances at the Venetian Theatre after Wilson recovered. “We always want to give our beloved fans the best show we can. Cindy’s on doctor’s orders to rest and get well so we can be ready to rock on Friday and Saturday as planned at the Venetian. Again, our sincere apologies.”

The band noted that those with tickets for the show would receive refund information from Ticketmaster.

The B-52s performed at the Venetian Theatre on Apr. 11 and 12 before Wilson came down with the flu. The group is taking a break after the Las Vegas shows and will head to Mexico for Tecate Emblem 2025 on May 16 and 17.

The B-52s Bandmate Kate Pierson Recently Called Out Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame Snub

While recently speaking to Gold Derby, The B-52s bandmate Kate Pierson had some thoughts about the band’s Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame snub.

“Most musicians say, ‘I don’t care,'” Pierson said. “Fred always says, ‘I don’t care!’ It would be nice to be recognized.”

She also said, “I’m against the whole idea of it in some ways. It’s not a race. It’s not a contest… But yes, it would be nice.”

However, Pierson noted she wouldn’t be against ever receiving a nomination by the Rock Hall. “I wouldn’t say no if they invited us into it,” she added. “But it’s not a big deal. We are who we are anyway.”